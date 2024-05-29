VIDEO: 2024 Commencement Highlights

More than 2,000 University of St. Thomas students crossed the commencement stage over six ceremonies held May 25-26, 2024. The weekend was a joyous celebration of their accomplishments and personal triumphs.

Watch video highlights above and click on the following links to read more about each of the undergraduate, graduate and Dougherty Family College commencement ceremonies. Students also marched out of the Arches on May 24 to mark their transition from students to alumni.